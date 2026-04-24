Stonegate Steps Up Investment Drive with 160 Pub Upgrades Completed

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Stonegate Group has reported significant progress in its ongoing investment programme, completing 160 development projects across its leased and tenanted arm, Pub Partners, during the first half of its financial year.

The work forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen pub performance and support operators, with improvements ranging from refreshed interiors and external refurbishments to enhanced outdoor trading areas. The initiatives are designed to help publicans drive revenue while elevating the overall customer experience.

The programme sits within a wider planned investment pipeline of £40 million for the full year, highlighting the group’s continued commitment to its leased and tenanted estate.

Performance figures indicate that sites benefiting from capital investment are delivering stronger results than both non-invested pubs within the group and the wider market, reinforcing the value of targeted upgrades.

Alongside physical improvements, Pub Partners has continued to expand its support offering for licensees. This includes sharing operational expertise and best practice drawn from Stonegate’s managed division, providing publicans with additional tools to enhance performance.

The business is also gearing up for major trading opportunities, including the forthcoming FIFA World Cup, with tailored guidance aimed at helping operators maximise footfall, sales, and customer engagement.

Demand for pubs within the estate remains robust, with an average of seven applicants per available site. Stonegate also reports that publican tenure has reached its highest level to date, pointing to growing stability across its operator base.

Dan Castle, managing director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said: “We are committed to always being a long-term partner to our publicans, and our performance in the first half of the year reflects that continued focus. Completing 160 development schemes in just six months demonstrates both the pace at which our teams are working with publicans to invest in our businesses, and the importance we place on helping them succeed.

“What’s particularly encouraging is the clear correlation between investment and pub performance. Businesses where we have invested are outperforming both our internal benchmarks and the wider market, reinforcing the value of targeted, collaborative investment.

“Combined with the strength of demand for our pubs, the quality of our publicans and the support we continue to provide through our scale, insight and expertise, we are confident in the continued growth of the Pub Partners business.”

Stonegate Pub Partners said the milestone reflects its continued focus on investment, partnership and performance across its estate, as it aims to support publicans in building resilient businesses within their local communities.