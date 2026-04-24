Decarbonising Hospitality With Sustainable Hot Water

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For the UK hospitality sector, the pressure is on to reach Net Zero by 2050, with industry bodies like UKHospitality pushing for aggressive targets, including the elimination of direct emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2030 and all avoidable supply chain emissions (Scope 3) by 2040. It’s a challenge that can feel complicated, frustrating, but is ultimately necessary for a sustainable future.

Hot water is the lifeblood of hotels and restaurants, but it’s also a carbon heavyweight. Historically, gas was the default choice for its low cost, but it is increasingly at odds with climate regulations. Conversely, while electric water heaters offer zero on-site emissions, their higher running costs can be a bitter pill for high-demand businesses to swallow.

Adveco suggests that the smartest path forward isn’t a choice between gas or electric, but a strategic hybrid approach. By integrating multiple technologies, businesses can achieve environmental goals without compromising their bottom line.

Air source heat pumps (ASHPs) can generate up to 70% of domestic hot water (DHW) system energy as preheat, significantly reducing the load on electric boilers and slashing carbon emissions. Hybrid systems, such as Adveco FUSION, can also incorporate electric immersion backups, ensuring an uninterrupted hot water supply—a non-negotiable for guest satisfaction.

Solar thermal, as a ‘true renewable,’ can offset up to 30% of annual DHW energy requirements, offering a low-maintenance solution with a rapid return on investment. It can also work with both electric and gas-fired appliances, like Adveco’s Astute smart water heater range.

Decarbonisation isn’t just about swapping out old hardware; it’s about bespoke, intelligent design. Moving beyond like-for-like replacements to integrated systems—complete with thermal storage and optimised controls—allows hospitality venues to future-proof their operations against evolving regulations.

With trusted technological partners, the journey to Net Zero becomes a strategic evolution, securing long-term viability in a greener economy.

For more information visit www.adveco.co