Historic Pub The Black Horse to Reopen in Chesham Vale

Share Post Share Email

The Black Horse, a historic pub first licensed in the 17th century, is set to reopen on Vale Road, Chesham on 12 June following refurbishment.

Having been closed for the past two years, the reopening under new ownership marks the return of a much-loved local landmark, with a renewed focus on high-quality gastro dining complemented by a variety of spaces designed to appeal to all.

Joint owners Nigel, Sue, Ben and Sam Schroder along with Jack Lander have taken over the Black Horse site and will reopen it to the public this June, bringing with them experience from running other successful businesses, combined with Jack’s expert hospitality knowledge.

The newly restored Black Horse has been carefully renovated to preserve its original character, retaining key period features and will also feature a large pub garden and outdoor grill.

At the heart of the kitchen is joint owner and Head Chef Jack Lander, who brings experience from London’s West End, including time as a senior chef at Mayfair’s, Kitty Fisher’s restaurant.

Looking ahead, the team is also planning to introduce an exciting new concept “Padel at the Pub” with two dedicated padel courts currently awaiting planning approval.

Padel is widely recognised as one of the fastest-growing sports in Europe and the UK, with participation increasing rapidly in recent years and hundreds of new courts being developed nationwide. Its accessibility and social nature have made it particularly popular among a broad range of age groups and abilities.

The “Padel Café” is designed as a welcoming hub for padel players, dog walkers, cyclists and the wider local community, offering drinks including coffee alongside excellent eat-in and takeaway food options in a relaxed, daytime setting.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring The Black Horse back to life,” said Nigel Schroder, joint owner. “It’s been closed for two years, and we know how much it means to the local community. We’ve already seen such a positive response from people locally who are thrilled to see it return. Our aim is to restore it to what it has always been, a welcoming pub at the heart of The Vale, while also offering a high-quality dining experience.

Padel at the Pub is something we’re particularly excited about; it’s a fantastic opportunity to bring something new to the area that we know will be incredibly popular, while also making fitness more accessible to the community.”

For Head Chef and joint owner Jack Lander, the project is also deeply personal, marking a return to where his hospitality journey began.

“This means a great deal to me personally, as I worked at The Black Horse from 2017 during the early stages of my hospitality career,” said Jack Lander. “Most recently, I was a chef at Kitty Fisher’s in Mayfair, and I’m excited to bring my passion for high-quality gastro food back to The Black Horse, with a particular focus on using locally sourced ingredients, something that has always been incredibly important to me. I’m passionate about creating a place that everyone can enjoy, and with the variety of spaces we have here, I’m confident it will become exactly that.”

The reopening has already generated strong local interest, with many residents eager to see the return of a pub that has been part of the area’s history for centuries.