North East Entrepreneurs Take On Second Pub In 15 Months

North East entrepreneurs Andrew White & Michael Bray, have added a second Star Pubs lease to their business portfolio, The George Stephenson in West Moor, Newcastle upon Tyne.

The partners also run: Wasp Global, a design and digital marketing agency; Capital 4 Training, which does apprenticeships in construction; and Empentis which offers multi-channel marketing apprenticeships plus heavy goods vehicle apprenticeships. Empentis also owns a vocational English school in Cambodia specifically targeting the tourism and hospitality sector.

They took on their first Star Pubs lease for Fleet Street in Newcastle in July 2024, a city centre bar which had been boarded up for nine years. They have since transformed its fortunes putting it on the map for live sports and entertainment.

They have similar ambitions to breathe new life into The George Stephenson, a community local, which they have been operating on a temporary basis for the last three months.

Changes will include introducing food to broaden its appeal and enhancing the sports and live entertainment. Andrew and Michael intend to invite local sports heroes to participate in Q&A sessions and podcasts from the pub. At Fleet Street they host pre- and post-match talks by an ex-Newcastle United player and former newspaper sports editor. In addition to screening live sports, they’ll also have live music at the weekends, and open mic and quiz nights in the week alongside pool and darts matches.

Together with Star Pubs they are investing £205,000 in upgrading The George Stephenson including a top-to-toe redecoration and new furniture throughout.

Says Andrew: “We are interested in growing our hospitality business to include more community pubs and city centre bars in the North East if the right opportunities come along. Our design agency fits well with hospitality as does our training in multichannel marketing. There’s even crossover with our Cambodia operation where there is significant investment in new hospitality venues and consequent requirement for training. Students in Cambodia are given the opportunity to talk to our UK staff including our manager or chef.

“We’re also in the process of setting up a production company to offer sports podcasts with big social media influencers for our Fleet Street bar and The George Stevenson pub. They raise the profile of our venues and add a bit of theatre and atmosphere, giving fans reasons to visit.”

Says Tammy Molson, Star Pubs Business Development Manager:

“Andrew and Michael have done a great job with Fleet Street, where the atmosphere is buzzing. I am confident they will weave their magic at The George Stephenson too. They have a clear vision for the pub and the added benefit of extensive in-house marketing and training expertise. There is also new housing being built nearby which will boost business further.”