Heritage on Tap: New Pub Trail Celebrates Worcester’s Rich History

image credit: Visit Worcester

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Worcester’s pubs are at the heart of a new heritage trail inviting residents and visitors to explore the city’s fascinating past while enjoying some of its most historic hospitality venues.

Launched by Visit Worcestershire, the free digital trail features 10 pubs and inns across the city. The self-guided experience combines Worcester’s rich pub heritage with stories of local brewing, famous figures and significant events that have helped shape the city.

Several of the participating venues have centuries of history behind them, offering visitors the opportunity to discover how pubs and inns have played their own part in Worcester’s story.

The trail includes locations linked to King Charles II’s escape after the Battle of Worcester in 1651, as well as historic inns that once welcomed travellers arriving along the River Severn. Together, the venues provide an insight into the people, places and events associated with Worcester’s longstanding pub culture.

Among the participating venues is The King Charles House, which has strong links to the city’s Civil War history, alongside a selection of established city-centre pubs that have welcomed generations of locals and visitors.

The Heritage on Tap initiative forms part of Visit Worcestershire’s ongoing work to showcase the county’s heritage, following the introduction of Visit Historic Worcestershire. It also aims to encourage people to explore Worcester while supporting the city’s hospitality businesses.

Councillor Adam Kent, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member with Responsibility for Finance, Corporate Services and Business at Worcestershire County Council, said: “Worcestershire’s pubs are an important part of our history and remain at the heart of our communities today. We know that pubs and hospitality businesses are facing an exceptionally difficult time, with rising costs and continued pressure on household finances, which makes supporting them more important than ever.

“Heritage on Tap gives residents and visitors a great reason to explore Worcester, discover the fascinating stories behind some of our most historic venues and enjoy the warm welcome our city is known for. I would encourage everyone to take part, visit these wonderful pubs and help support the local businesses, jobs and livelihoods that contribute so much to Worcestershire and its economy.”

To take part, visitors simply need to purchase a drink and digitally check in at six of the participating venues to complete the challenge.

There is also an incentive for early participants. The first 250 people to complete the Worcester trail will receive a complimentary bottle of Ales of the Severn, a limited-edition beer created especially for the initiative by Bewdley Brewery.

Brewed using ingredients sourced from Worcestershire, the beer has been developed as a celebration of the county’s brewing traditions, giving participants the chance to enjoy a distinctive local product as part of the experience.

Those completing the challenge can collect their complimentary bottle after making their final check-in at The Cocky Anchor.

The Worcester Heritage on Tap trail runs throughout September and October 2026, and the free digital pass is now available.

For further information and to register, visit the Heritage on Tap section of the Visit Worcestershire website.