Amber Taverns Continues Southern Expansion with Seven-Figure Salisbury Investment

Share Post Share Email

Amber Taverns is continuing its expansion into the south of England with a seven-figure investment in its first Wiltshire pub, Cooper & Co in Salisbury, which will open on 5 October.

The opening represents another significant step in Amber’s southern growth strategy and sees the former Pizza Hut building on Blue Boar Row comprehensively converted into a high-energy, value-led pub combining drinks, sport and competitive socialising.

The building has effectively been taken back to brick, with Amber undertaking a major structural and internal transformation including the relocation of staircases and creation of a new bar, cellar, trading areas, manager’s accommodation and beer garden. A significant AV installation sits at the heart of the sports offer, with Sky Sports, TNT Sports and pay-per-view boxing and the capability to show different matches and sporting events simultaneously.

The investment has also created a dedicated private karaoke room, interactive darts and photobooth, broadening the pub’s appeal and giving customers multiple reasons to visit throughout the week.

The drinks proposition will remain central to the offer, with a broad range of draught beers alongside cask, wines, cocktails, shooters and spirits, all underpinned by Amber’s focus on value. The cask range will include beer from local Salisbury brewer Hopback Brewery.

Salle Wroblewski, Regional Director South at Amber Taverns, said, “Cooper & Co represents a significant investment for Amber and demonstrates the level of commitment we are making to our expansion in the south. This has been a substantial conversion. We have effectively taken the building back to brick and completely redesigned it to create a pub from what was previously a restaurant, including major changes to the layout and infrastructure.

“The result is a strong, broad-based proposition which brings together the fundamentals of a great-value wet-led pub with live sport, karaoke, interactive darts and entertainment. We believe that combination will give customers plenty of reasons to visit and, importantly, to visit regularly.”

Cooper & Co will be Amber Taverns’ first opening in Wiltshire as the group continues to extend its geographical footprint beyond its traditional heartlands. The opening forms part of a wider southern expansion programme which has seen Amber strengthen its operational infrastructure in the region, including the appointment of Wroblewski to lead the southern business. She added, “Salisbury is an important opening for us, both in its own right and as part of our wider growth ambitions. We see considerable opportunity to take Amber’s successful operator-managed model into new areas of the country, while ensuring that every pub is developed around its location and customer base.

“We’re actively growing our presence in the south and Cooper & Co is a great example of the quality of site and level of investment we are prepared to make where we see the right opportunity.”