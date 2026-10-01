Valiant Pub Company Passes 100-Pub Milestone as Revenue Grows 45%

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Community pub company the Valiant Pub Company, has recorded a 45% increase in revenue to £42.9 million in the financial year ended 29 March 2026, with pub-level EBITDA up 56% to £8.6 million.

Following a period of expansion and investment, Valiant’s estate has grown to 103 pubs, with the company continuing to pursue further acquisition opportunities.

Key highlights:

Expanded estate: The Group acquired 16 pubs and disposed of two non-core sites in FY26, with the estate ending the financial year with 94 pubs. It has continued to expand its presence across the North, Midlands, Wales and the South of England, targeting high-quality community pubs and the estate currently standing at 103 pubs.

Broadened offer: Evolving from a predominantly wet-led model, with increasing investment in food, accommodation and the overall customer offer driving higher average weekly sales and margins.

from a predominantly wet-led model, with increasing investment in food, accommodation and the overall customer offer driving higher average weekly sales and margins. Strong revenue growth: Revenue increased by 45% year-on-year to £42.9 million (FY25: £29.6 million), with like-for-like sales across mature sites increasing 2.0%.

Improved profitability: Gross profit increased to £29.4 million (FY25: £19.8 million) and pub-level EBITDA increased to £8.6 million / 20.0% margin (FY25: £5.5 million / 18.6% margin), underpinned by disciplined cost control and strategic pricing.

Bolstered operating platform: Adjusted Group EBITDA increased to £2.5 million after central overheads (FY25: £0.8 million).

Strengthened funding position: New £14 million facility from Metro Bank and a further £8m committed post year end. Total committed bank funding now stands at £34 million, supporting continued acquisition and refurbishment momentum.

Founded in 2021 by Gerry Carroll and Mark McGinty, Valiant has expanded from a predominantly wet-led operator into a broader pub business encompassing traditional locals, food-led pubs and larger destination venues with restaurants and accommodation.

The company says it has adopted different operating models across its estate, with individual pubs developed according to their local market and customer base rather than following a single format.

Around 75% of Valiant’s estate has been acquired on an individual-pub basis. The company says this approach has allowed it to assess properties on a case-by-case basis, while its investment in existing sites has generated further acquisition opportunities from owners and vendors.

Gerry Carroll, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, said: “These results demonstrate the quality and strength of the business we have built over a relatively short period of time. We have assembled a strong and growing estate of community pubs, a healthy acquisition pipeline, and a proven model for creating value through investment and local engagement. With further opportunities ahead, we look forward to bringing more great pubs into the Group and extending our presence in communities across the UK.”

Mark McGinty, CEO and Co-Founder, commented: “FY26 was another year of strong progress for Valiant. Growing a pub estate is one thing; growing it while improving profitability is much harder. We added 16 pubs during the year and increased pub-level EBITDA margin to 20%, supported by our continued investment in food, accommodation and the quality of our offer. With a stronger operating platform, we are well placed to build on this momentum.”