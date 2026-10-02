LTC Celebrates Licensed Hospitality Excellence at 2026 Awards

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The Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) has announced the winners of its 2026 Awards, celebrating the individuals and organisations leading the way in workplace wellbeing across licensed hospitality.

The awards were presented at LTC’s annual Awards Dinner on 1st October at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in London, bringing together over 300 professionals from across the sector for an evening of recognition and celebration.

Honouring those who have made an outstanding contribution to the wellbeing of hospitality people and communities, the awards shine a spotlight on businesses and individuals that have demonstrated a genuine commitment to supporting their teams, championing positive workplace cultures and raising awareness of LTC’s services throughout the industry.

This year’s winners are:

LTC Wellbeing Champion Award – Sam Hagger, Founder & MD at The Beautiful Pubs Collective

LTC Fundraiser of the Year Award – Steve Alton, CEO at BII

LTC Excellence in Workplace Wellbeing (Suppliers) – Sysco GB

LTC Excellence in Workplace Wellbeing (Operators under 250 sites) – Butcombe Group

LTC Excellence in Workplace Wellbeing (Operators over 251 sites) – Punch Pubs & Co

Beyond celebrating excellence, the awards highlight the collective commitment of the hospitality industry to supporting its people. The continued backing of businesses, suppliers and individuals is fundamental in enabling LTC to deliver life-changing support, providing financial assistance, practical guidance and wellbeing resources to those working in licensed hospitality when they need it most.

The evening opened with a business update from CEO Chris Welham, who reflected on another record-breaking year of fundraising and growing demand for the charity’s support services across licensed hospitality. Among the evening’s highlights was a viewing of LTC’s new Always On Shift campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the pressures faced by hospitality workers and encourage more people to access the support available through LTC.

Chris Welham, CEO at LTC, said: “This year’s awards celebrate the individuals and organisations who are helping to create a more supportive, inclusive and people-focused hospitality industry. Their dedication to supporting colleagues, championing wellbeing and giving back to the hospitality community is truly inspiring.

“At LTC, our mission is to help people live well and move forward, and we simply couldn’t do that without the continued support of our partners, fundraisers, volunteers, trustees and wider industry network. Together, we’re helping to ensure that more people across licensed hospitality can access the practical, health and wellbeing and financial support they need to reach their full potential.”