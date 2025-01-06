Hospitality Action Welcomes New Ambassadors, Patron And Trustee To Strengthen Industry Support

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality Action has announced the appointment of 16 exceptional individuals to its growing network of Ambassadors and will join over 130 existing Ambassadors in championing the charity’s mission to provide life-changing support to hospitality professionals and their families.

Ambassadors are passionate advocates for the leading UK hospitality industry charity, using their influence, networks and reputation to raise awareness of its vital work. Through championing fundraising efforts, mental health advocacy and engaging with the broader industry, they play a pivotal role in ensuring Hospitality Action can continue to support those in need.

Hospitality Action is also thrilled to welcome Charlie Hodson, Director of Hodson Norfolk, as its newest Patron. The influence and dedication of Patrons are the backbone of the charity, guiding its mission and helping inspire and endorse messages across the industry. Charlie has demonstrated his deep commitment to championing the wellbeing of hospitality workers and his passion for creating positive change. One recent example of this passion was his participation in Hospitality Action’s fundraising initiative Walk for Wellbeing, where he walked an impressive 155 miles from Norwich to London between 8 and 13 October, raising vital funds and awareness along the way.

Speaking about his new role, Charlie said:

“I feel so very humbled and blessed to be a part of this amazing charity that I, and my family, hold so very dear to our hearts. As a Patron of Hospitality Action, I hope to be able to share my own mental health journey- and help bring support to those who need encouragement and strength in their time of need by our promise that simply says, ‘We’ve got you’.”

In addition, Helen Milligan-Smith, Aramark President & CEO UK and Global Offshore has been appointed as the charity’s newest Trustee. Helen brings a wealth of industry knowledge and strategic expertise to support in providing governance, guidance and insights to the charity and helping expand its reach to help transform lives.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action added:

“The continued growth of our Ambassador network along with the addition of Charlie as Patron and Helen as Trustee is a significant moment for our charity. Their combined experience and passion for our cause will enable us to further strengthen our support and increase our commitment to the wellbeing of hospitality professionals and their families. We are incredibly grateful for their involvement and look forward to working together to make a lasting impact on our beloved industry.”

For more information about Hospitality Action and how individuals and businesses can get involved, please visit www.hospitalityaction.org.uk or email fundraising@hospitalityaction.org.uk