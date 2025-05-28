Hospitality And Tourism Sectors Urged To Reinforce ‘Drive On The Left’ Message To Visitors

Share Post Share Email

Scottish businesses and organisations in the tourism and hospitality sector are being urged to support a campaign reminding overseas drivers to drive on the left.

The campaign from The Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland reinforces the importance of driving on the left when visiting Scotland from overseas. It encourages hotels, attractions and other businesses to help spread the important safety message among their guests and visitors.

Latest figures show there were 35 collisions caused by overseas drivers’ inexperience of driving on the left – a 46% increase on the 24 collisions recorded in the previous year1.

As international travel to Scotland continues to grow, and this campaign reinforces the requirement to drive on the left and highlights other useful information about Scotland’s roads to help overseas drivers ensure the safety of themselves and other road users.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said:

“Scotland is a beautiful country and we want our visitors to make the most of their trip, but Scotland’s roads can present real challenges for overseas visitors. With rural single-track routes, rapidly changing weather, unfamiliar road signs, and quiet stretches where drivers may lose concentration, it’s essential that visitors are aware of the need to drive on the left.

“Our Drive on the Left campaign aims to equip overseas drivers with the information they need to drive safely, including tips on navigating single-track roads, passing places, roundabouts, and junctions, as well as the importance of staying alert while driving.

“We’re encouraging businesses in the hospitality and tourism sectors to make their guests and visitors aware of these resources to help ensure safer travel for everyone.”

The campaign is already being backed by National Trust for Scotland and BVRLA.

Scott McCombie, National Trust for Scotland’s Senior Ranger at Glencoe National Nature Reserve, said:

“Each year, those of us who live and work in the Highlands see a number of collisions on roads involving folk who are not used to driving on the left. Just recently there was a collision at our Visitor Centre entrance from the A82 where someone looked the wrong direction and pulled out in front of an oncoming vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt but it could have been more serious.

“We want to continue welcoming people to experience this amazing part of the country, so this is an important campaign that could save lives.”

Businesses can get involved by:

Downloading and displaying posters which reinforce the message and direct visitors to resources and tips

Sharing the information leaflet with guests

Distributing Drive on the Left wristbands to their customers

Directing their guests to the campaign URL directly, where assets and the video are available in different languages

Sharing a range of digital assets on their social media channels.

The campaign will also see Drive on the Left wristbands, available in eight languages, distributed to visitors via the hospitality sector and car rental companies, including Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Sixt and Europcar, along with Driving in Scotland leaflets offering practical advice about driving on Scotland’s roads.