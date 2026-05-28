One Week to Go: Pub and Hospitality Industry Counts Down to 270km Pedalling To Pubs Challenge

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Over 60 riders from across the pub and hospitality sector are gearing up for a 270km cycling challenge to raise vital funds for industry charities LTC and Only A Pavement Away, taking place from 4th – 6th June 2026 in Norfolk.

Over the three days, the team of riders which includes publicans, brewers and sector suppliers, will cycle around 55 miles per day, covering three scenic routes: Norwich to Thetford, Thetford to King’s Lynn, and King’s Lynn back to Norwich. The team will also visit some exceptional pubs along the route highlighting their essential role in their communities.

This year’s ride steps up the distance from last year’s challenge, which saw 60 riders cycle 220km across the Lake District and raise a record-breaking £110,000. This is the fourth Pedalling To Pubs Challenge which has grown in size every year and has already raised £250,000 for our two sector charities. Their work has never been more important supporting people across our sector who are facing real hardship.

For the third year in a row, 2026’s headline sponsor is Polaris, with the ride also supported by partners, Thatchers Cider, Lucky Saint and the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII).

The second day of the challenge (5th June) will see all the riders wearing bright orange socks. Orange socks have become a key symbol across recent industry fundraising challenges and initiatives, representing the shared effort and determination shown by all those taking part. The Wear Orange for Hospitality initiative, led by sector champion Hamish Stoddart, invites supporters from across the industry to get involved by purchasing and wearing a pair of orange socks.

This is a simple and affordable way for individuals, teams and corporate groups to show their support for the Pedalling To Pubs riders. It helps drive awareness of those struggling across the sector and how to support them. More information on how to purchase orange socks can be found here and all monies raised will go towards the final fundraising total.

Pedalling To Pubs aims to surpass last year’s record-breaking fundraising total of over £100k for LTC and Only A Pavement Away. The funds raised go directly towards helping these charities continue their essential work of providing practical advice, wellbeing support, financial assistance, and life-changing employment opportunities for people across the industry.

Steve Alton, Lead Rider and CEO at the BII, said: “With just one week to go, anticipation is really building for this year’s Pedalling To Pubs challenge. This year’s 270km Norfolk route raises the bar once again. It’s a brilliant opportunity for pub and hospitality professionals to come together, push themselves, and raise vital funds for two charities that make a real difference. Please donate if you can, as your support will make all the difference to those who need it.”

Chris Welham, CEO at LTC, said: “With the start line fast approaching, the focus now is on the challenge ahead and the difference we can make together. 65 riders with myself included will take on three demanding days of cycling across Norfolk, all united by a shared purpose. This is about far more than the distance – it’s about raising vital funds for LTC and Only A Pavement Away and supporting people across our industry who are facing real hardship. Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far, your generosity is helping us continue to transform lives and support those who need it most.”

Greg Mangham, Founder and voluntary CEO at Only A Pavement Away, said: “As the challenge draws closer, it’s fantastic to see the continued support behind Pedalling To Pubs from across the industry. Initiatives like this are vital to the work we do, as the funds raised help us provide meaningful support and create real opportunities for people in need of a second chance in hospitality. Wishing all the riders the very best as they take on Norfolk next week – your dedication is truly inspiring, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support that makes our efforts possible.”

To find out more or to donate, visit https://pedallingtopubs.org.uk/pedalling-to-pubs-2026/