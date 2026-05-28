West Midlands Night Time Economy Report Backed by Mayor Calls for Hospitality VAT Cuts and Dedicated Government Minister

Share Post Share Email

The Night Time Industries Association has welcomed the publication of the Mayor of the West Midlands Night Time Economy Commission Report as a landmark moment for nightlife, hospitality, culture and economic growth across the region and the wider UK.

The report represents one of the strongest regional endorsements yet of the need for structural reform and long term support for the UK’s night time economy, with recommendations including further consideration around hospitality VAT reductions, business rates reform, expanded night transport, stronger cultural protections and the creation of a dedicated Minister for the Night Time Economy.

At the launch of the report, Mayor Richard Parker voiced support for further consideration by the Chancellor around extending VAT reductions for hospitality and the night time economy, alongside calls for the appointment of a dedicated Minister for the Night Time Economy, drawing on the successful New South Wales, Australia model, which has delivered clearer governance structures and reduced fragmented decision making across government.

This follows on from conversations that took place at the Night Time Economy Summit in February, where Andy Burnham and Angela Rayner both acknowledged the urgent need for structural reform, stronger government engagement and better joined up thinking around nightlife, hospitality and culture. Angela Rayner said within her speech at the NTE Summit in Liverpool, “I would support the creation of a dedicated Minister for the Night Time Economy, with responsibility to champion the sector inside Government, and ensure that those voices of small and medium businesses are heard loud and clear.”

The report outlines a comprehensive strategy aimed at strengthening and future-proofing the West Midlands after dark economy, recognising its role as a critical driver of employment, tourism, regeneration, investment, creativity and social cohesion.

Lyle Bignon, NTIA NTE Ambassador for Birmingham and Mayor of the West Midlands NTE Commission member, said: “The publication of the Mayor of the West Midlands Night Time Economy Commission report marks one of the most ambitious and important moments for nightlife, hospitality and culture in the history of our region.

“The work recognises something the industry has argued for years, that the night time economy is not a fringe issue, but a major economic, cultural and social force which shapes how people live, work, travel and experience the West Midlands after dark.

“Rightly acknowledged is the scale of the challenges facing venues, hospitality operators, artists, promoters and independent businesses, and the enormous untapped potential of Birmingham and the wider West Midlands as a global night time destination.

“From grassroots music venues and clubs to pubs, restaurants, theatres, festivals, cinemas and late night cultural spaces, our sector supports jobs, tourism, regeneration, creativity and community across a population of three million.

“Critically, the report also goes further than many previous strategies by recognising the structural pressures holding the sector back.

“The calls to reduce VAT for hospitality and NTE, reform business rates, support the LIVE Trust levy, strengthen Agents of Change protections, expand night transport and create a dedicated Minister for the Night Time Economy represent serious and long overdue interventions.

“A Minister for the Night Time Economy would send a powerful signal that nightlife, hospitality and culture deserve joined up representation at the highest levels of government, particularly for industries which sit across transport, licensing, planning, policing, health, tourism and economic growth.

“The ambition within this report is substantial. The challenge now is delivery, investment and sustained political commitment.

“If acted upon properly, these recommendations could help position Birmingham and the West Midlands as one of Europe’s most exciting and forward thinking regions after dark.”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said: “The Night Time Industries Association strongly supports the direction and ambition of this report and welcomes the leadership being shown by Mayor Richard Parker and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

“This report represents one of the clearest and most credible blueprints we have seen for the future of the night time economy in the UK and reinforces many of the priorities the NTIA has consistently campaigned for nationally.

“Richard Parker’s backing for further consideration around VAT reductions for hospitality and the appointment of a dedicated Night Time Economy Minister demonstrates a growing recognition that this sector requires coordinated policy leadership and long term strategic support.

“Importantly, this is also a reiteration of the commitments and conversations that took place at the Night Time Economy Summit in February, where Andy Burnham and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner both acknowledged the urgent need for structural reform, stronger government engagement and better joined up thinking around nightlife, hospitality and culture.

“The New South Wales model in Australia has shown what can happen when the government creates clearer governance structures around the night time economy, reducing fragmentation across departments and enabling industries to grow with greater confidence and stability.

“The UK now has an opportunity to follow that example and modernise how it supports one of its most valuable cultural, social and economic sectors.

“The NTIA stands fully behind the ambitions within this report and looks forward to working with regional and national government to help deliver meaningful change for businesses, workers, artists and communities.”

Sacha Lord Chair of the NTIA said: “This report is another major step forward in finally recognising the true economic and cultural value of the night time economy.

“The recommendations around VAT relief, transport, licensing, planning reform and the creation of a dedicated Minister for the Night Time Economy are exactly the type of interventions the industry has been calling for over many years.

“At the Night Time Economy Summit earlier this year, Andy Burnham and Angela Rayner both made clear that the government must begin treating the sector as a serious economic contributor rather than an afterthought. This report builds directly on that momentum.

“We have seen internationally, particularly in New South Wales, how a joined up government approach to nightlife policy can transform confidence, investment and long term growth within cities and regions.

“The ambition in this report is substantial. What matters now is delivery, investment and political commitment. If implemented properly, Birmingham and the West Midlands can become one of Europe’s leading night time destinations and a blueprint for the rest of the UK.”

The Night Time Economy Commission Report is expected to play a significant role in shaping future policy discussions around hospitality, nightlife, culture, transport, licensing and economic regeneration at both regional and national level.