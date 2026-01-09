Hospitality In 2026: Three Key Trends For The Optimal Guest Experience

Share Post Share Email

By Geoff Ryskamp, VP and Executive Advisor, Hospitality at Medallia (www.medallia.com)

As we look ahead to 2026, the next year will be a pivotal year for hospitality brands looking to meet rising guest expectations amid ongoing operational pressures. As the sector rapidly adopts AI-driven tools, from personalised restaurant recommendations to automated trip planning, the promise of smoother, tailored guest experiences is everywhere. Success for hospitality leaders, however, will depend not just on technology, but on a combination of trust, experience and the people delivering it. Here are three key trends that will shape the industry in the coming year.

Addressing the emerging AI trust deficit

AI is becoming central to hospitality operations, from dynamic pricing to automated guest interactions, yet consumer trust is lagging. Guests are increasingly aware that pricing can fluctuate based on their search behaviour or personal data, and unhelpful chatbots often leave them stuck in loops without resolution.

These experiences reinforce the perception that AI works on guests rather than for them, even if the technology is functioning as intended.

The hospitality brands that win next year won’t necessarily be those with the smartest algorithms, moreover they will be those that use real-time feedback to show their technology genuinely enhances the guest experience. Contact centres are pivotal here, as AI now handles a large volume of routine queries, meaning human agents now face the most complex and emotional interactions. Acting as the “last line of defence,” these interactions are critical to preserving trust for hospitality brands.

Done thoughtfully, AI can support seamless, personalised experiences. Done poorly however, through monetisation-focused upsells and impersonal automation, both brand reputation and consumer trust can be eroded. The best approach for hospitality brands to maintain customer trust in 2026 will be a focus on transparency via a purposeful use of customer data.

Shifting from ROI to “return on experience” for guests

Premium and ultra-premium offerings continue to expand in hospitality, and guests are increasingly prioritising experience over price. This trend signals a shift from traditional ROI to “return on experience”. The value of a first-class flight, luxury spa, or wellness retreat is no longer solely about cost, but in the perceived improvement in convenience and comfort for guests.

Guests now expect more than just a product, but an experience that lives up to the premium they are paying.

Indeed, industry research shows that nearly 40 percent of airline customers choose brands for either convenience, amenities, or service, rather than the lowest price. Next year, brands that deliver meaningful and authentic experiences secure long-term loyalty, while those that fall short risk commoditisation and eroding the perceived value of their brands.

Bridging the experience chasm and investing in employees

While hospitality brands continue to market seamless or personalised guest journeys, the frontline reality often tells a different story. The high turnover and rising labour costs that are affecting the industry at present alongside increasing operational pressures for business owners have created a chasm between brand promise and what guests actually receive. The unfortunate reality is that frontline employees are increasingly stretched, disempowered, and struggling to deliver consistent service as a result.

This gap has tangible consequences, as there is a clear link between employee experience and customer experience. Afterall, companies cannot deliver outstanding guest experiences without empowered and engaged employees. A key consideration for hospitality brands here is that, while AI and automation may streamline tasks, they can also increase pressure on remaining staff if not paired with support and training. Closing this chasm requires investing in employee experience, all the way from contact centres to guest-facing teams, ensuring that employees are empowered and equipped to deliver the personalised, high-quality experiences that guests expect. The hospitality brands that succeed in bridging this gap will secure customer loyalty for next year and beyond.

2026 – the road ahead

Next year will test which hospitality brands can balance innovation and premium experiences with human connection. AI and digital tools, for example, will continue to reshape operations, but emotional engagement and empowered employees will be the ultimate differentiators for the sector.

Brands that are transparent in how they use technology, whilst also investing in their people will set the standard for hospitality, ensuring that they turn current challenges into opportunities to build advocacy, from guests, securing long-term success.