Pubs Code Adjudicator Launches 2026 Annual Tied Tenant Survey

Fieldwork for the Pubs Code Adjudicator’s (PCA) Annual Tied Tenant Survey kicks off this month, marking a key moment in shaping a fair and transparent pubs industry.

From the 12th January 2026, Ipsos, the independent research company, will contact around 1,200 tied tenants in England and Wales representing approximately 15% of all tied tenants across the six regulated pub companies: Admiral Taverns, Greene King, Marston’s, Punch Pubs, Star Pubs, and Stonegate.

The survey will remain open until mid-March, and if tied tenants are invited to take part, the PCA strongly encourages them to share their views. Each piece of feedback matters, helping to identify what’s working and where improvements are needed. Results will be published on the PCA’s website in early June.

As in previous years, the survey will explore tenants’ awareness and understanding of their Pubs Code rights, alongside key aspects of their relationship with pub companies.

Reflecting on 2025

Last year’s results revealed notable contrasts:

Admiral Taverns and Greene King led the way with 79% and 78% overall tenant satisfaction respectively, while Stonegate trailed at 43%, down four points from the previous year.

Star Pubs were the biggest improvers – their 70% satisfaction rate represents a rise of 15% over 2 years. Overall, 61% of tied tenants reported being satisfied with their pub company relationship.

Building on Transparency

In 2025, for the first time, the PCA published detailed data tables for each pub company, offering greater transparency. This deeper level of insight will continue in 2026, helping pub companies benchmark performance and identify areas for improvement.

Pubs Code Adjudicator, Fiona Dickie, commented:

“The 2025 survey showed progress, but there’s still work to do. Repairs continue to be a challenge and while 68% of tenants understood the process for how their pub company deals with repairs it is responsible for, only 45% were satisfied with how those repairs were handled. Prompt resolution of problems and clear communication drive tenant satisfaction here. On a positive note, overall awareness of the Pubs Code is high, with a rise from 78% in 2024 to 84% in 2025.

“Your voice matters. By taking part, you help shape the future of the pubs industry and ensure that tenants’ rights remain front and centre.”