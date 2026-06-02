Winterhalter UK Welcomes Three New Members To Its Team

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Winterhalter UK has welcomed three new members of staff, including Business Development Managers and a new General Manager to its team. They will be helping the company to maintain the momentum behind its current growth, looking for developing business opportunities and strengthening customer relationships.

The two new BDMs are Ian Parsons and Zachary Bland, with Jonathan Harding taking on the role of General Manager with responsibility for Northern Ireland.

Ian has nearly 30 years of experience selling commercial catering equipment, working for a variety of companies including Lockhart, Continental Chef Supplies and Walker Catering Supplies. He’s excited for the opportunity to work for a company with the reputation and track record of Winterhalter.

Zac is joining Winterhalter after four years at online edutech firm Twinkl Ltd, where he developed strong sales skills and is looking forward to the opportunity to work closely with customers and learn more about the foodservice industry.

Meanwhile, Jonathan has been a Sales Representative at McNeill Hotelware for the past four years, and before that spent five years at Nisbets as a key account manager. He gained extensive experience of Winterhalter products during his time in the industry and is looking forward to becoming a master of Winterhalter’s range and the opportunity to grow the company’s brand in Ireland still further.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these new members of the team,” says Stephen Kinkead, managing director of Winterhalter UK. “They all have amazing experience and a drive to help new and existing customers get the right solutions to their warewashing needs. It’ll be great to be working with them.”