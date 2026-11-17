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Former Cabinet minister Alan Milburn has called for far-reaching reform of how the state supports young people, with the aim of getting an extra 440,000 of them into jobs or learning.

His government-commissioned review, published in full today, says almost a million 16 to 24-year-olds in the UK are classed as NEET (not in education, employment or training). That is about 13% of the age group. Milburn wants the figure cut to roughly 5% within ten years.

The review urges ministers to step in at every stage, from early childhood to adulthood. It proposes paying for part of this by making major changes to the benefits system for young adults.

A shift in spending priorities

The review found that in 2024/25 the state spent about £25 on youth benefits for every £1 it spent moving young people into work or education. By 2036, it says, the ratio should be about £2 of benefits for every £1 of support into employment.

Milburn, a Labour health secretary in the Blair government, stressed that the goal was not primarily a lower benefits bill. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said any saving would be welcome but that the real purpose was to improve young people’s prospects. He warned of a “lost generation” without action, calling the issue a moral one, and said every young person should have the chance to earn or learn. He accepted that change would take time.

Key recommendations

Among the measures the review sets out:

• a new goal for 90% of children to be “school ready” by the age of five, with basic life skills in place. The current figure in England is 68%, and the government’s own target is 75% by 2028

• a greater focus on workplace skills within the school curriculum

• immediate access to mental health support for young people, with no formal diagnosis required

Many of the proposals apply to England only, though some welfare and tax changes would cover the whole UK.

The report recommends increasing the threshold at which businesses start paying employer NICs for 21-to-24-year-olds from £5,000 to £10,000.

UKHospitality estimate around 240,000 hospitality jobs would benefit from reducing employer NICs costs for young people in the sector, representing a total saving for hospitality of £170 million.

Allen Simpson, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “Increasing the employer NICs threshold for young people working in hospitality would be a bold and significant recommendation from Alan Milburn.

“We estimate, conservatively, that around 240,000 jobs in the sector would benefit from the threshold being increased to £10,000, with an annual saving for businesses of £750 per eligible full-time employee.

“A pub employing a total of 20 young people would save around £15,000 per year and a hotel employing 50 young people would save around £38,000 per year, with a potential saving for the sector of around £170 million annually.

“The cost-saving measure, which is aligned to our Budget proposals and as a result of our engagement with the Milburn review, would be recognition of hospitality’s important role in solving the NEETs crisis, as the largest employer of young people in the economy.

“When implemented, it would significantly reduce employment costs for businesses and give the sector much-needed breathing room to do what it does best – creating jobs in every postcode.

“I would urge the Government to implement this change in April, its earliest opportunity to do so. I look forward to seeing the report in full tomorrow, including the detail of this proposal, and continuing our positive engagement with both Alan Milburn and the Government.”