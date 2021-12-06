Hospitality Rollercoaster Continues

Hospitality employers need urgent help from the Government according to the latest analysis from an independent economist.

With a new wave of cancellations hitting UK hotels, and dining out at the lowest level since May, there are fears that the hospitality workforce is suffering a repeat of December 2020, but without the support of the furlough scheme to prop it up.

The first lockdown in March 2020 caused a decline of more than 80% in hospitality work, recovering to -20% in August but returning to almost -80% again in December according to the Rebuilding Hospitality: The Changing Shape of the UK Workforce report.

Independent economist Shashi Karunanethy led the report, which analysed 1,528,542 shifts worked by more than 14,000 UK hospitality workers using the workforce management app, Deputy , over the past 22 months.

Shashi Karunanethy said: “The Deputy Work Index shows the dramatic decline in hospitality during the lockdown periods last year. It also shows the decline in public confidence to eat, drink and socialise even when venues were open. With new fears around the Omicron variant, December 2021 is now following a similar decline. The difference is that without a furlough scheme in place, businesses and workers are taking a serious financial hit and may not survive. The economic recovery is contingent on revitalisation of local economies, particularly hospitality hubs. As such, it will require substantial government intervention.”