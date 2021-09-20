Hospitality Sector Likely to Witness ￼quarter of 2020. Quick Turnaround in Q4 2021

Hospitality sector has been one of the worst hit industries follow- ing the market-wide consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, but, of late, the sector has been encountering severe difficulties which are not prevalent in other jurisdictions.

Businesses operating within the hospitality industry are battling to survive the staff shortage scare, when consumers are more willingly to step out of their homes to visit cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants, and they are looking forward to attending large gatherings, enjoying other leisure services.

There are actually ample job vacancies across all the major sectors with the figures increasing by 35.2% during the June to August period of 2021. In absolute terms, the number of job vacancies breached the 1 million mark for the first time ever, since the authorities started computing the record, in the corresponding stretch.

Of the total rise in vacant positions, the accommodation and food services businesses have witnessed the highest increase in the level of vacancies. Surprisingly, the total vacancies are now 249,000 more than the number of vacancies during the pre-Covid period, January-March quarter of 2020.