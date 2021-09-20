Welsh Government To Impose Damaging ‘Covid Passports’ On Beleaguered Hospitality Sector

Share Tweet Share Email

People will have to show an NHS Covid pass to get into a number of events in Wales from October, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

The requirement to show an NHS Covid Pass will come into force from October 11 and it will mean that anyone aged over 18 will need to have had two vaccinations or have done a lateral flow test within the last 48 hours to be able to attend particular events.

As well as nightclubs and certain indoor events, adults will need to have an NHS pass to enter outdoor non-seated events for more than 4,000 and any setting or event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.

Mark Drakeford said: “the last thing we want is further lockdowns and for businesses to have to close their doors once again. that’s why we must take small but meaningful action now to control the spread of the virus and reduce the need for tougher measures later. We hope introducing the requirement to show a COVID pass will help Keep venues and events, many of which have only recently started again trading, open”

UKHospitality Executive Director for Wales, David Chapman, said:

“The news that Covid passports are to be required for entry into Welsh nightclubs and some large events from 11th October is incredibly disappointing. This decision comes despite several weeks of meetings in which UKHospitality Cymru has repeatedly made the case against vaccine passports because of compliance difficulties over definitions of business, concerns over conflicts with customers and a range of other implementational problems, all while the industry struggles to maintain viability and is trying to cope with desperate short staffing.

“Those affected businesses, already in a fragile state following repeated lockdowns and periods of onerous trading restrictions, now find themselves facing further economic and resourcing pressures. It is likely that this extra burden will prove the last straw for some operators, who will be forced to finally close, resulting in job losses.

“UKHospitality Cymru will continue to work with Welsh Government to avoid the worst effects of this policy, so our members can continue to work towards recovery.”

Emma McClarkin Chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said: “Welsh Brewers and pubs are at a critical stage in their recovery, so an early indication that COVID cirtification will not apply to pubs is vital. layering restrictions back on could mean businesses not surviving to the end of the year resulting in the loss of jobs, homes, and the heart of communities.”

“Our sector already implements the highest standards of health and safety and hygiene. we remain committed to working with the Welsh government to limit the spread of the virus, whilst allowing the hospitality to trade viably”.