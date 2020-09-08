, Hospitality Still Not Out of The Woods, Need A Bit More of Handholding

The “new weekend” of the British hospitality industry came to an end on 31 August, Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s most popular support scheme “Eat Out to Help Out” which ran for the month of August, and is not likely to get an extension. The scheme has been a huge success and a boon for the ailing hospi- tality industry, one of the most affected due to the pandemic. Restaurants, cafes and pubs, who participated in the scheme were offering 50 per cent dis- count on Monday,Tuesday and Wednesday on bills, up to a maximum of £10 throughout August.There is demand from various corners of business, including the pub, restau- rants, and small business that the scheme should be extended at least for a month more as the business scenario has not changed yet. After the lockdown, things were not changing as expected, and people had started living under the fear of the virus, as a remedy is still not on grounds and forced to still rely on measures to contain it. It was the rea- son that UK chancellor came with this novel idea for dining in restau- rants, to support around 2 million people employed in the hospitality sector. The positive impact of the scheme was clearly visible on the equity markets as well, hospitality sector stocks like Mitchells & Butlers Plc, Restaurant Group Plc, JD Wetherspoon Plc and Whitbread Plc etc. have given almost double-digit return in less than a month since the start of the scheme.

HANDHOLDING IS STILL THE NEED OF THE HOUR FOR THE INDUSTRY The fear of virus persists, and this is one of the most crucial reasons that scheme should either get an extension or should be replaced by something similar which have even a wider horizon, covering all those who were not included in this scheme. (Only those bars and pubs that served food could participate while rest were left out; also catering services, bed and breakfasts and mobile food vans were not included after from the takeaways only.) People are still afraid of coming out preferring to stay at home, relying on home deliveries and takeaways.The reason for the sudden rise in footfalls and diners scrambling for a discount could be credited to nature of the scheme, which was for a limited period only and if it was meant to encourage people to safely return to going out, its hastened removal without providing any alternative measure to support the deeply battered industry could water down the achievements it has generated. If we consider the case of Aberdeen, which had just reopened after a local lockdown, there the Bars, cafes and restaurants were shut on 5 August, two days after the start of the scheme and were devoid of the benefits of the scheme; they are surely going through the tough period with the business environment remaining all uncertain, an extension of the scheme or an alternative arrangement can help them out. The government may have its own concern of rising debt and keep supporting any industry long with taxpayers’ money, apart from the criticism of promoting junk food resulting in obesity. But the reality is the industry is still not out of the woods. Pubs and restaurants which started reopening on 4 July on government’s directive following strict social distancing measures are still 50 per cent below the same period last year in terms of bookings on open table.