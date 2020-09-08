, The Future of Post-COVID Hospitality is Streamlined Shift Management

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on the hospitality industry. Pizza Express announcing the closure of high street outlets, resulting in a loss of 17,000 jobs, is the latest in a long line of cuts. It’s estimated that the number of jobs lost across both chain and independent bars/restaurants is up 94% compared to 2019. Needless to say, the need to get people back in is para- mount for the future of many bars and restaurants.The AA has introduced a COVID-19 confidence assessment scheme to reassure consumers that their favourite venues are abiding by the guidelines and creating a safe space to spend time. Elsewhere, the government has introduced the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in an attempt to reboot the hospitality sector and encourage people back out into the high street. Keeping customers and staff safe is vital but challenging for small busi- nesses who are anxious to stay open and maintain pre-pandemic staffing levels, if possible.There’s many things to consider and complex risk assessments to complete — from reconfiguring table set ups for social distancing, to managing customer data.That said, HR admin can’t fall by the wayside. STREAMLINING EMPLOYEE ADMIN The complex and time-consuming restrictions imposed on the indus- try by the government make it essential to streamline and improve shift management. Navigating out-of-date paper-based rotas is challenging for managers at the best of times, so inevitably the heavy administrative workload involved in reopening businesses has made matters far more difficult.

Firstly, shifts might look different. As the government has recommend- ed that businesses reduce the number of people in a workplace at one time, introducing staggered shift systems may prove beneficial.This approach helps businesses continue to comply with social distancing rules and eases the pressure on public transport at traditional peak times, both of which are key to minimising the risk of infection. Businesses might find that their staffing needs have changed as they adjust to the new normal, with measures in place such as extra time allocated for cleaning and some reduced food menus to allow for socially distanced kitchens. Storing rota information in a centralised resource is critical for com- pliance and efficiency. Keeping a comprehensive record of hours, and who worked them, enables businesses to plan accordingly and steer through troubling economic uncertainty while keeping employees safe. Keeping track of everything, especially now, is easier said than done. Digitalising admin just makes business sense.Working with a computer system gives managers complete visibility over any shift swaps or holiday requests; providing a singular version of the rota prevents any miscommunications or confusion about who should be coming into work and when. SAFETY FIRST Having a detailed record of shifts is essential, because if a customer reports that they have fallen ill it’s easy to quickly identify who was working that day and take the necessary steps to ensure that govern- ment protocol is followed. Using a rota system to confirm and approve schedules makes it easy to introduce staggered shifts as well as keep- ing up to date records of who has received safety training, ensuring that those who are working are aware of best practices and COVID-19 safety measures in place.