Hotel Mentorship Scheme Successful for Fifth Year Running

Launched in September 2018, the innovative Mentor Scheme formed between the Manchester Hoteliers Association (MHA) and Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) paired 14 undergraduate students with 14 general managers from some of the city’s largest hotels during their final year.

The mentorship programme led by Adrian Ellis, Chairman of the MHA, and Diane Connelly, Programme Leader at MMU, aims to inspire young individuals to pursue a career within the hospitality sector. Working directly alongside the general managers, it allows students to learn from some of the region’s most experienced hoteliers.

Following a successful 12-month programme the scheme has resulted in ten new jobs and has been hailed a huge success by students and general managers who took part with students celebrating their graduation at Manchester Metropolitan University last week.

To name a few the programme has seen a student join Hotel Brooklyn as a Front Desk Receptionist, a student joining Dakota Hotel as a Food and Beverage Intern, a new recruit at City Suites as Sales Executive as well as another student who worked at the Lowry Hotel heading to Miami to take up a role as Customer Services Manager.

Looking back on the year, MHA Chair Adrian Ellis commented:

“This year’s scheme has been incredibly successful with fantastic feedback from students and four jobs created. We couldn’t run this scheme without the group of proactive and engaged mentors that guide these students through a real time view of operations at a hotel, so a huge thank you to them.

“Our aim is to develop the best possible graduates we can and retain that talent in the industry, and we look forward to September’s students joining the journey at our hospitality venues.”

Hotels that took part in the programme included The Lowry Hotel, Hyatt Hotel, Novotel Manchester, Stay City Apartments, Kimpton Clock Tower Hotel, Dakota Hotel, Hilton Deansgate, Hotel Gotham, Victoria & Albert, Edwardian Manchester, AC Marriott, Holiday Inn Manchester, Hilton Hotel and Native Apartments.

Dianne Connelly, Senior Lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University said:

“The Mentoring Scheme involves MHA industry leaders assisting our IHBM, Manchester Metropolitan University students, in adapting to the culture of the organisation and helping them develop their career opportunities. In this, our fifth year, general managers have created a learning relationship that will assist the mentees in taking ownership of their development, their skills and their knowledge by achieving the career that they value.

Thanks to all GMs, for achieving the success stories and for your ongoing support!”