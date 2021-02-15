How the Hospitality Industry Can Use to Their Advantage

The devils in the detail. Small touches can really help reiterate your brand and create a coherent mood.This is more than plastering your logo everywhere, it means thinking about how every element works together and ensuring they complement the brand.You should deep dive into the customer experience thinking about how you want them to feel from the moment they walk in – what is your brands feeling and tone of voice? This could then be applied across every point of interaction. If you want to truly immerse someone you need to look at the particulars – from interior choices such as harmonious materials and colours, to symbolism in art- work or furniture, the music and lighting choice, feng shui, down to subtle logo details on the tablecloth, the list could go on… It’s important to reflect on the whole customer journey even down to the rest room.

STAFF

Customer service is a key part of guest’s experience (often the difference between a bad and good review) which is why it’s so important that anyone consumer- facing embodies the brand values and personality. Uniform can sometimes get overlooked but it has an important role to play in this. I believe you should treat staff like ‘actors on a set’.They are not themselves anymore, they are becoming a character and brand ambassador.They could almost act differently to serve a purpose and entertain the crowds.This is what I call giving the customer an immersive experience. Uniform is a vital element to making that shift, allowing the staff to be someone else for few hours, playing a part in this new environment. In addition to this, custom uniform can help extend brand identities, making a point of differentiation. It can become a memorable association ingrained in guests’ minds, ultimately helping the business to stand out from the crowd.

Overall, powerful branding is vital for capturing consumer’s imaginations and creating positive immersive experiences can truly transform guest’s relationship with your business. It’s important to use this time strategically, placing yourself in the best possible position for when things begin to pick up again.