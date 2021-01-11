How The Pandemic Has Set The Precedent For Cleanliness

Your eyes may well have watered at Airbnb’s $100 billion valuation after making its US stock market debut last month, but concerns have been raised by a top QC that the company’s small print avoids any responsibility for the safety – and even the legal compliance – of the accommodation it offers, stating that “consumers are at risk in using Airbnb”.

The lawyer isn’t alone; senior industry figures have joined him in urging the government to take note, claiming that Airbnb are putting their guests at risk and calling for consumers to be given the protection they deserve, warning that the UK’s tourism reputation is in danger while ever such huge ‘black holes’ in safety are allowed.

With the sector already on its knees, this has flagged up the importance for the hospitality sector in taking responsibility and extending guests’ safety to include Covid-19 secure operating, as the industry re- opens its doors in 2021.This isn’t just for fairness to guests but also to level the playing-field for businesses.

RE-SETTING THE BENCHMARK

The pandemic has redefined what was the so-called status quo on cleanliness and when we finally emerge from the darkness of the past year, new standards must be set to meet guests’ higher expectations. ‘Trust’ formed through online reviews will no longer be the benchmark. For the first time, guests (and many of the bottom-end operators) are perceiving the reality of true cleanliness; they are considering the implications of unseen pathogens and viruses, and wondering for the first time whether the places that they visit are actually clean or not. 2021 represents our single shot to establish the post-pandemic reputation of the industry, as one that really and truly puts guest safety first, rather than the one where you can ‘never be sure’ because of a select few operators.