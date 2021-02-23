My Employer Has Asked Me To Have The Vaccine- What Are My Rights?

With the Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out across the country, many are starting to wonder when it will be their turn.

To date, vulnerable, front-line, care home staff and social workers have been at the front of the queue, with plans now afoot to reach the rest of the UK’s 66 million residents.

Most people are being encouraged to have the vaccine in order to protect themselves, and others, from the most severe symptoms of the virus, and it is publicised as an important part of the Government’s lockdown exit strategy.

As the case rates continue to fall, more people will return to their place of work – including those in offices, teachers and support staff at schools and colleges, and retail workers operating in non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.

But what are your rights, and can you refuse the vaccine?

Here, Katie Ash, Head of Employment Law at Banner Jones Solicitors answers some of the most commonly asked questions, including whether an employer can insist that staff receive the injection.

CAN MY EMPLOYER MAKE ME HAVE THE COVID-19 VACCINATION?

In simple terms, your boss probably won’t be able to force you to have the vaccination.

Employers do have a legal obligation to protect the health and wellbeing of their employees, and in some cases, such as where staff are coming into contact with many people in ways that pose high risks, they may strongly encourage you to be vaccinated to keep you safe.

However, making a vaccination mandatory could go against individual human rights. Medical intervention of this kind requires consent. If your employer forced you to have the immunisation under duress, you may be able to take legal action against them.

Furthermore, there are several situations in which forcing a vaccine could be considered discrimination.

Pregnant women, though advised to shield at the start of the pandemic, may wish to turn the vaccine down at this stage. It has not yet been tested on pregnant women and so Government guidance advises that most should wait until the end of pregnancy to be injected.

If you have a strong philosophical belief that would affect your decision to be vaccinated, you may be protected by the Equality Act 2010. For example, vegans and members of some religious groups may object to the use of gelatine in many vaccines.They would be covered by the Equality Act 2010.