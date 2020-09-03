, How To Navigate The Confusing Ordering And Payment App Landscape

The hospitality industry hasn’t always adopted technology as quickly as it might*. After all, going to the pub is about meeting people and having personal experiences.

Adding screens, apps or automated processes into the equation has been considered a quick way to kill the ambience.

However, COVID-19 has disrupt- ed the industry hugely.With estab- lishments serving tentatively, they must think about technology to meet government guidelines.These require table service where possi- ble, and encourage use of contact- less ordering through an app**.

This presents a challenge – especially for smaller businesses and

independents, which might’ve rushed to choose an app, or are still attempting to find one.While big players have their own, not everyone has capacity to build software from scratch.

So, what are the options, and what factors should the on-trade consider as we settle into the new normal? Also, what benefits come with apps and can these be seen as opportunities rather than a threats?

CONSIDERING THE APP MARKET

The first challenge to face is the volume of apps available. Plenty have been around for some time, but many more have come to market and are invest- ing heavily in self-promotion.There’s app2table, Dines, Hungrrr, KitchenCut, OrderPay, Pepper, Sort-It, Swiftly, Tabology and Yoello to name a few.