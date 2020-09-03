, Become Agile and Adaptable to Survive in Hospitality

And none more so than the hospitality sector.The last four months has been devastating for the UKs hotels, bars and restaurants. Just as the Easter and summer season were about to get started in earnest, busi- nesses were locked up for the foreseeable future.

According to estimates from UK Hospitality, the sector experienced a 97% drop in revenue from the beginning of April.

Survival for these businesses now depend on them becoming agile, adaptable and ready to change to suit the market conditions.

Our business offers a convenience store with restaurant and takeaway dining so like others in the hospitality sector, we have had to make changes to adapt. However, by having several strands to our business, we’ve been able to adapt to the market conditions to remain viable.

Planning is now important to ensure profitability as businesses move forward and adapt to the changing times.

There are some steps they can begin to take to ensure a more prof- itable future.

SET OBJECTIVES

Think about why your business model needs to be agile.What do you want to achieve and what benefits will it bring? What changes will need to be made to adopt this new way of working and how will it help and provide value to staff and customers? Where do you need to start and how will you communicate the change?

SET PRIORITIES

For the business to be agile, priorities need to be set but take your time to do them. Do not rush and have time to reflect on the changes you are making.Think about the changes you want to make to secure future growth and recoup loses made in the last four months. By turning over redundant space to retail or offering an eating out / takeaway option as our franchise model suggests, you’ll be creating new streams of revenue which will work now and in the future.