Hydes Brewery Pub Tour Draws Record Numbers Across Greater Manchester And Cheshire

Salford-based brewer and pub retailer Hydes is toasting success following its popular annual pub tour, which saw more than 500 participants hop aboard a specially commissioned fleet of buses and enjoy the event’s fourth year.

The unique ale trail style tour, which continues to grow in popularity, featured a lively route where all participants take a tour through some of Hydes’ most popular pubs across Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

Starting at The Horse and Farrier in Gatley, the tour wound its way through a line-up of standout Hydes pubs, with guests sampling a wide range of quality ales at venues including The Crown, The James Watts, Cross Keys, The Victoria, The Friendship Inn, Studio Bar, and The Fletcher Moss, before finishing at the Prince of Wales, in Gatley.

Customers enjoyed the flexibility of a hop-on, hop-off bus service, with transport running throughout the day, allowing them to travel between pubs at their own pace. Each ticket included a complimentary pint and a commemorative Hydes Pub Tour t-shirt.

Stephen Jackson, business development manager who organises the event for Hydes, said:

“This year’s tour was our biggest and best yet. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our customers to explore a great selection of Hydes pubs, meet new people and enjoy a fun, sociable day out. We’ve seen the event grow every year, and it’s brilliant to see so many regulars and new faces taking part.”

Adam Mayers, managing director of Hydes Brewery, added:

“The pub tour has become a real highlight in the Hydes calendar. It’s a great way to bring together customers from across the North West and celebrate what makes our pubs so special – great beer, great company and a welcoming atmosphere. Each year it goes from strength to strength, and the turnout this time shows just how much people look forward to it. We are already looking forward to planning an even larger and more extensive tour for next year.”