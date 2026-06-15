World Cup Boost: Scottish Pubs Set To Pour 120,000 Extra Pints Worth £600,000

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Some pubs in Scotland enjoyed “record breaking sales” as football fans headed to their locals to watch the men’s national team win its first World Cup match since 1990.

Prior to kick off the Scottish Beer & Pub Association predicted a major pub boost, with an estimated 120,000 additional pints expected to be sold for Scotland’s opening match – worth around £600,000 to the trade.

As the game progressed fans erupted in celebration after John McGinn’s goal past Haiti’s Johny Placide to secure a 1-0 victory in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Pubs and hospitality premises across Scotland are expecting a £7 million windfall from sales as fans turn out to watch the World Cup matches.

Before the game Paul Togneri from the SBPA said: “Even with a 2am kick-off, Scotland at a World Cup for the first time in 28 years is a huge draw—and pubs will still be busy as fans come together to cheer on the team.

“An extra 120,000 pints, worth £600,000, underlines just how important these moments are for pubs and brewers alike.

“There’s simply no better place to watch Scotland than in your local – sharing the atmosphere, the passion and the occasion with fellow fans.”

The SBPA said the boost, while tempered by the early hours, will provide a welcome lift to pubs, brewers and suppliers, with venues across the country staying open late to meet demand.

Fans are being encouraged to plan ahead, check opening booking requirements of their local, and enjoy the match responsibly.