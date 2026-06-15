Marston’s Pubs Urge Men To ‘Know The Score’ on Prostate Cancer Ahead of England’s World Cup Campaign

Credit: Marston's

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More than 1,000 Marston’s pubs across the country are encouraging men to ‘Know The Score’ by teaming up with Prostate Cancer UK to spark life-saving conversations about men’s health – because there’s no better place to get men talking than the local pub.

Launching today (Monday 15th June) at the start of Men’s Health Week and running throughout the summer, the campaign will see Marston’s pubs rally their local communities to help fundraise and raise awareness of the most common cancer in men in the UK.

The pubs will be raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK, with the aim of raising £100,000 nationally to support the charity’s life-saving work and reach even more men across the country.

Although 1 in 8 men are affected by prostate cancer during their lifetime, many still don’t know their risk or feel comfortable talking about it. Marston’s research shows that 44% of men visit a pub every week, while 58% of families head to their local to celebrate Father’s Day – making the pub the ideal place to reach men where they already feel at home.

Using beer mats, pub team prompts and subtle signage, the campaign will encourage guests to check their risk in just 30 seconds via Prostate Cancer UK’s online tool.

The latest research underlines the urgency: in England, 56,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, while more than 1 in 5 men diagnosed with prostate cancer are told their disease has spread and can’t be cured.

Neil Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at Marston’s, said: “There’s something about the pub environment that makes it easier for men to let their guard down, to talk honestly and to listen to each other. That’s something we’ve always known, and it’s something we’re proud to put to work for a cause as important as this.

“This summer, with both Father’s Day and the World Cup on the horizon, as well as all those everyday occasions that our guests love – a Sunday lunch, a Friday catch-up, a quick round after the match – we want to use those moments in our local pubs to help get men talking more openly about their health.

“Alongside this, more than 1,000 of our pubs will be raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK, with the aim of raising £100,000 nationally to support the charity’s life-saving work and reach even more men across the country. If a conversation over a pint encourages someone to check their risk, that’s the power of the pub doing what it’s always done best – bringing people together when it matters most.”

James Steven, Head of Partnerships at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Marston’s during the World Cup to bring lifesaving conversations into a place a lot of men know, love and trust – the pub.

“Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK. But far too many men don’t know their risk, aren’t aware that early-stage prostate cancer often has no symptoms and don’t realise finding it early can be a lifesaver. So, by using the relaxed setting of their local, Marston’s are helping to kickstart conversations about prostate cancer, from checking their risk online with Prostate Cancer UK to speaking to their GP, and the support they can get at every step of their journey.

“And by aiming for an incredible £100,000 in fundraising across the tournament, Marston’s are also helping to change the game for men and their families across the UK. A big thank you to Marston’s for their support and we’re excited to see the partnership kick off this summer.”