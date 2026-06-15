Shepherd Neame to Sponsor Whitstable-based Kent Artists Exhibition Series for Second Year

Credit: Shepherd Neame

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Independent family brewer Shepherd Neame is once again sponsoring the Contemporary Kent Artists (CKA) exhibition series in Whitstable for a second year.

The exhibition, featuring original pieces from creatives across Kent based around the theme of ‘We Are Our Memory’, inspired by Jorge Luis Borges’ poem ‘Cambridge’, will run from Thursday, October 8 to Sunday, October 18.

Artists from all backgrounds and mediums will be considered for the exhibition, with submissions open until Saturday, June 20. The final pieces will be selected by visual artist Eva Bensasson, Herrick Gallery founder Alice Herrick and CKA Co-Director James Gilgunn.

The artwork will be displayed at the Horsebridge Art Centre in Whitstable and judged by Contemporary Art Academy Co-Founder Mathew Gibson, Chelsea College of Arts and Design Senior Lecturer Freya Purdue and Director of The Portobello Film and Arts Festival CIC Damian Rayne.

Alongside the main exhibition, there will be a series of live events and showcases in venues around the town, including music, poetry, theatre, artist talks and a display of last year’s artwork.

Whitstable art enthusiast and event organiser, Maxine Russo and her partner James Gilgunn, a Margate artist, organised the inaugural event last year, which saw Shringi Kumari receive first prize at a ceremony held at The Duke of Cumberland’s events space, The Boatyard.

Maxine, who is the current Chair of the Fishslab Gallery in Whitstable, and James, who has a Fine Art degree from St Martin’s School of Art, founded the event to help showcase the area’s independent artists and have worked with experienced arts adviser Vicky Caplin to make sure the work is promoted to a wider audience.

This year, the pair have chosen to introduce an Open Call, welcoming all artists to submit their work and be considered for the final exhibition.

Maxine said: “We are pleased to, once again, showcase and promote the rich breadth of artistic talent that is created in and of Kent.”

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame will present the first prize, the CKA Shepherd Neame Kent Artist Award 2026. Other prizes include a London gallery exhibition opportunity, a Contemporary Art Academy course, a Whitstable gallery exhibition week and a People’s Choice prize.

Jonathan said: “We are proud to once again support the Contemporary Kent Artists exhibition series and sponsor the Shepherd Neame Kent Artist Award for a second year.

“It is wonderful to see the exhibition continue to showcase some of the impressive creative talent we have here in Kent and attract people to the town. The Duke of Cumberland will be at the heart of the event again this year, and we are pleased to see one of our pubs playing a central role in this exciting project.”