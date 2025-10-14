Hydes Celebrates Community Talent As Hadfield Singer Scoops Pub Factor 2025 Champion Title

Share Post Share Email

Salford-based brewer and pub retailer Hydes has crowned the 2025 winner of its much-loved annual ‘Pub Factor’ singing competition.

This year’s winner was Kieran, representing The Chieftain in Hadfield, who impressed judges and the packed crowd with an energetic and crowd-pleasing rendition of ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ by The Darkness. Kieran took home the £1,000 top prize, along with the coveted Pub Factor champion title.

The grand final, held once again at The Cross Keys in Cheadle, saw eight finalists from across Hydes’ managed and tenanted pubs compete for the top spot. Each contestant had already triumphed in their local pub heats, winning £100 and a place in the final following a series of lively events held throughout September.

The other two finalists shortlisted by the judging panel were Rebecca Hart, representing The Nursery Inn in Stockport, who performed ‘Never Enough’ from The Greatest Showman, and Jess McGlinchey, representing The Commercial in Burnley, with a powerful rendition of ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ by Kelly Clarkson.

This year’s judging panel included head of marketing Marianne Rose, Neil Lawrence, head of operations, and Simon Mollitt, finance director, who all agreed that Kieran’s performance stood out for its energy, confidence, and connection with the audience.

Now in its fourth year, the Pub Factor competition has become one of the highlights of the Hydes events calendar, attracting strong participation from customers across its estate. Originally launched to bring local communities together, the event continues to showcase the talent and spirit found in Hydes pubs throughout the North West and North Wales.

Neil Lawrence, who also acted as compère for the evening, said:

“Every year the standard gets higher, and this year was no exception. The atmosphere was incredible, and it’s brilliant to see so many people supporting their local pubs and cheering on the finalists. Kieran’s performance was full of personality and energy, a truly deserving winner.”

Adam Mayers, managing director of Hydes Brewery, added:

“Pub Factor continues to capture what makes Hydes pubs special – community, fun, and a real sense of togetherness. It’s become a staple event in our calendar, and it’s great to see both new and familiar faces taking part each year. Congratulations to Kieran and all our finalists for putting on such a fantastic show.”