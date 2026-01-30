Industry First As Food-Tech Firm Leafe Unveils Unlimited Food Hygiene Training Offer

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality operations app Leafe has launched an industry-first deal giving customers unlimited food hygiene training and certifications, designed to be affordable for both small businesses and multi-site groups.

Founded by chefs in 2021, Leafe is an all-in-one hospitality app that streamlines kitchen management by gamifying record-taking.

To celebrate the launch of the company’s new Learning Management System (LMS), Leafe is introducing a special offer for the first 100 customers who subscribe to Leafe Pro. Subscribers will gain unlimited access to Level 2 and 3 Food Hygiene Courses for a full year – providing thousands of pounds’ worth of training at no additional cost.

Leafe Pro represents a major step forward for food technology. Until now, restaurants have relied on low-tech tools or expensive consultants. Leafe delivers these capabilities in one accessible platform, integrating smoothly into any operation.

Sam Chapman, Brighton-born Co-Founder and CEO, says: “We’re incredibly excited to open this offer to the public alongside our new LMS. It’s another way for Leafe to bring enterprise-grade benefits to hospitality businesses of any size, without the colossal price-tag.”

Serving more than 18,000 users across 800 sites worldwide, from food-trucks and cafés to stadiums and fine-dining hotels, Leafe is already a trusted tool. Marco, Owner of Brorritos, adds: “Leafe Pro lets us prioritise growth, safe in the knowledge that our food safety is being looked after.”

Leafe’s new LMS, Workforce, brings gamification and team engagement to career development using the app’s already acclaimed UI/UX design. Workforce delivers high-quality, CPD-accredited courses and exams, and as part of the launch, the first 100 new Leafe Pro subscribers will receive unlimited courses for an entire year.

Leafe Pro is available now worldwide. Existing customers can upgrade in-app, new users can start a 7-day free trial at www.leafeapp.com/pro. For more information, contact hello@leafeapp.com.