Introducing the Revolutionary MAXX Synbiotic Range!

Share Post Share Email

In the hospitality industry, maintaining impeccable cleanliness and hygiene is not just important—it’s essential.

Despite thorough, regular, and daily cleaning, dirt can still accumulate over time, especially in those hard-to-reach places. Cleanliness and hygiene traps lurk in corners and crevices, beneath furniture and furnishings, and particularly on porous surfaces such as floors and wall tiles. Microscopic dirt can penetrate deep into the pores of these surfaces, making hygienic cleaning a formidable challenge. Over time, this dirt becomes visible and can generate unpleasant odours, potentially leading to reduced guest satisfaction and negative reviews.

Ecolab, a pioneer in innovative cleaning solutions for over 100 years, is proud to introduce the exclusive, game-changing MAXX Synbiotic range. This new collection of all-purpose, WC, floor, and sanitary cleaners is set to revolutionise the cleaning industry, ensuring your establishment remains spotless and your guests remain delighted.

These products ensure that odour sources are not only removed but also that substances which could produce unpleasant odours in the future are broken down.

Every 1L of MAXX Synbiotic packs 50 billion micro-organisms – a special blend of selected pro- and prebiotics, along with biodegradable surfactants. This unique “synbiosis” of pro- and prebiotics makes a decisive difference compared to traditional probiotic cleaners.

Experience the future of cleaning with Ecolab’s MAXX Synbiotic range and ensure your guests enjoy a pristine and pleasant environment every time they visit. Transform your cleaning routine and elevate your standards.

Speak to your Ecolab representative or distributor today. Let’s make cleanliness and hygiene a hallmark of your hospitality experience!

Visit www.ecolab.com today for information on the full range.