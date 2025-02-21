Don’t Slip Up!

Share Post Share Email

Duplex offers the most simple and versatile solution for the thorough cleaning and drying of all kinds of floors including the most common types of slip-resistant flooring found in the catering and hospitality sector.

The secret to the Duplex’s remarkable performance lies in its contra-rotating cylindrical brushes. This design produces an exceptionally thorough clean on all floor types. The unique design includes thousands of bristles, strategically placed across twin brushes which rotate at 600 rpm. These effectively lift dirt, grime and water from the floor surface leaving it clean and dry. All Duplex models use minimal amounts of water to effectively clean the floor so the quick drying time means that slips are less likely than using conventional cleaning methods.

When combined with steam the Duplex’s cleaning power is enhanced further still with the added benefit of sanitization and water saving, and even quicker drying times.

Without the need for harsh chemicals, steam combined with the scrubbing action of the brushes penetrates deep into the abrasive particles of the floor producing an exceptionally thorough clean whilst maintaining its slip-resistant nature.

Maintaining excellent standards in floor care significantly contributes to a business’s success in the hospitality sector with around three quarters of potential customers avoiding establishments with a low hygiene rating. Conversely, implementing good cleaning practices can increase customer foot traffic thereby boosting revenue.

