It’s Time To Refine The Industry’s Digital Front Door

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitality sector has had no choice but to opt for a digital-first approach to engage with its customers.Although this presents some challenges, it also offers an opportunity to move away from conventional marketing methods and refine the industry’s digital front door.

For hotels in particular, the quality of their online presence as travel reopens will be crucial to ongoing success and sustainability. This is even more vital when you consider that 55% of people use search engines as their main channel to research holidays according to our recent research of 2,000 UK consumers.

The same study found that almost half of Britons plan on taking a Staycation in 2021, with a quarter intending to go abroad and 13% saying they’ll do both. So, it’s clear that the public are eager for a getaway, but hoteliers need to evolve to fit the needs of the modern consumer if they’re to thrive.

BOOKING ONLINE: BRITAIN’S BIGGEST TURN-OFFS

While many are eager to book a holiday, there are a number of factors in the online journey that make consumers hesitant to book online.We found that almost half (42%) of the British public are put off booking online by hidden costs, while a third expressed concern about prices increasing before having the chance to book. Uncertainty also remains apparent, with 1 in 4 respondents saying they are put off booking by a lack of COVID cover options.

For hoteliers, it’s important to note that holidaymakers aren’t always looking for the cheapest deal – they simply want to know upfront how much their trip will cost and that the price they’re quoted is what they’ll pay. Hidden costs can leave consumers feeling misled by your brand, meaning they may not only book elsewhere, but avoid you in future too.This is an easy fix for hoteliers, so ensure you’re transparent with costs to gain consumer trust – don’t leave it for the small print!