James Calder to Step Down as Chief Executive of SIBA

Share Tweet Share Email

After 3 years as Chief Executive of SIBA, and 5 years with the trade association in total, SIBA’s board has today confirmed that James will step down on 1st August to take on a new challenge.

Under his tenure, SIBA has supported every independent brewery in the UK through COVID, providing them with the latest information, support and guidance.

In Scotland SIBA secured the Scottish Brewery support fund and in England, Wales and NI, lobbied successfully to ensure breweries were prioritised for financial support.

James has also overseen negotiations with Government over the future of Small Breweries Relief, securing changes which protect more breweries whilst ensuring the system allows the potential for growth and positive reform.

SIBA has provided more benefits to members, revamped its beer competitions and saw a hugely successful return to Liverpool for BeerX 2022 under James’ leadership.



James said

“It has been an immense privilege to lead SIBA through the most difficult period in its history. I am especially proud and grateful to the team I have led. I am sad to be leaving SIBA, but I am also proud of what we have achieved. I wish SIBA, it is its members, and all independent breweries across the UK well.”

Chair of SIBA, Roy Allkin said

“Through unprecedentedly challenging times for the brewing and hospitality industries over the last few years, James was always keen to ensure that SIBA’s members were fully represented and that the sector wasn’t left adrift. James will be an asset wherever his career takes him.”

Chair of the executive committee Francis Patton said “I have enjoyed working with James over the last three years and under his leadership SIBA has become closer to its members and helped many brewers through challenging times during the pandemic. I wish him well in his future career.