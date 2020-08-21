, Join The CAMRA Podcast Team At The Virtual Great British Beer Festival

The hosts of the CAMRA podcast Pubs. Pints. People. will be joining the virtual Great British Beer Festival, taking place from 11-13 September.

Alongside a packed schedule of expert-led beer tastings throughout the weekend, festival-goers will be invited to tour hop farms, working maltings, orchards and breweries at their leisure. They can then join live Q&As throughout the weekend to learn more about how their favourite drink is made, hosted by the podcast host trio, Katie Wiles, Ant Fiorillo and Matt Bundy.

The new CAMRA podcast dives into different topics relating to the beer and pub world each week, interviewing key leaders in the industry. Season 2 returns on the 22nd of September, following the virtual beer festival.

Listeners can join the hosts in the following Q&As:

On Friday 11 September, Katie Wiles will chat with Little Pomona Orchard to discover what it takes to run a successful cider apple-producing orchard

On Saturday 12 September, Matt Bundy will speak to Crisp Malt to answer all questions about one of the key ingredients in beer

On Sunday 13 September, Ant Fiorillo will chat to Charles Faram Hop Farm to answer questions about growing and harvesting hops

Each session will run from 6-7:30 pm and will be accompanied by a video tour of each location. Live tastings will run each day from 2 pm – 9:30 pm, led by experts such as Roger Protz, Cheryl Cade and Adrian Tierney-Jones.

Tickets retail at £46/each and include a 2020 festival glass and 11 beers to participate in two of the tasting sessions. These include an ‘introduction to beer’ session, which will feature some of the category winners from last year’s Champion Beer of Britain competition, and an additional six beers for an in-depth tasting of a specific style of their choice. These range from a special American beer range to bitters, goldens, dark brews and more.

Over half of the tickets were sold out within 24 hours, but organisers have worked hard to ensure all tastings are still available, with ticket sales closing on 28 August.

Festival organiser Catherine Tonry says: “It’s fantastic to have these Q&As lined up throughout the weekend to allow festival-goers to not only taste great beers, but also learn a bit more about what it is that’s in their glass!”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://virtual.gbbf.org.uk/