Marston’s Excel Prison Leavers Programme Marks 100th Hire

Credit Marstons

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Marston’s has reached a landmark moment for its Excel prison leavers programme, with 100 people leaving custody now employed across its pub estate.

The milestone falls during National Inclusion Week, when businesses across the UK are shining a light on building workplaces where everyone belongs – and few programmes embody that more directly than Excel.

Since launching in 2022, Marston’s Excel programme has grown from offering employment on release to suitable candidates nationwide, to launching three purpose-built hospitality academies: the Lock Inn at HMP Liverpool, the Crown & Key at HMP Stoke Heath, and the Hope & Anchor at HMP Styal – the UK’s first commercially led hospitality academy inside a women’s prison.

Each academy gives trainees hands-on culinary and front-of-house experience in a fully fitted working kitchen and restaurant, as they work towards recognised qualifications and a direct route into Line Chef roles at Marston’s pubs on release. The Crown & Key trains up to 40 men a year, while the Hope & Anchor trains up to 32 women a year, with both academies built on the model first proven at the Lock Inn.

The academies work alongside referrals from other prisons across England and Wales, helping Marston’s reach more people leaving custody and connect them with jobs. The company then supports each recruit to develop their skills, confidence and experience as they progress in the hospitality industry.

Todd Lockley, Senior EDI & Communities Manager at Marston’s said: “At Marston’s, we believe in second chances, and reaching 100 people in work through Excel is proof of what that belief can achieve. It says a lot about the candidates who have worked hard to rebuild their lives, and about colleagues across our pubs who were willing to look past someone’s history and back their potential instead.

“We know that finding stable employment upon release from prison can cut the likelihood of reoffending by as much as 87%, which is exactly why programmes like Excel matter so much, both to the people who join them, and to the communities our pubs serve.”

Warinder Juss MP, Member of Parliament for Wolverhampton West, said: “Everyone deserves the opportunity to rebuild their life, and having a job is a crucial part of that journey. Marston’s Excel programme shows what can be achieved when employers are prepared to look beyond someone’s past and recognise their potential.

“Giving people leaving prison a genuine route into stable employment is not only the right thing to do to assist with rehabilitation. It also helps reduce reoffending, preventing others from becoming victims of crime and builds stronger communities. Reaching 100 hires is a fantastic milestone, and I hope the programme continues to go from strength to strength.”