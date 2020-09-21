Key Considerations When Overhauling Your Customer Loyalty Scheme

However, with the sector reporting losses of almost £30 billion during the lockdown period, bars, restaurants and coffee shops are now realising that there is no room for complacency when it comes to customer loyalty. Indeed, for many businesses, building a base of loyal regulars could be the key to their survival in the months ahead.

The question, then, is where do they begin?

KEEP IT SIMPLE

First and foremost, businesses must identify which type of loyalty program best suits their needs. As a rule of thumb, the simplicity of a system should be the deciding factor; restaurants, bars and coffee shops must choose a scheme that is easy for both customers and staff to understand.