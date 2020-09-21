The (Near) Future of Hospitality

In this new normal, we are all facing contemporary measures to help pre- vent the spread of Covid19. One such measure, is the booking of places to dine at restaurants, even on a traditionally quiet mid-week night.

This article will provide an optimistic perspective to aid the survival of the hospitality industry by providing initial guidance in returning organisations to a profitable state.

The “new normal”, as it stands, is unprofitable and, indeed, unsustainable for many independent hospitality businesses – small and large. But there is hope!

It is no secret that the hospitality sector has taken a beating over the last few months. Certainly, there will also be tough times ahead.

Aside from consumer frustration at this novel institution, these booking systems are often “clunky” and cause friction, especially from the recent number of no-shows backing-up the computer!

SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES

Another difficulty is complying with the social distancing measures. Despite businesses’ best efforts, social distancing rules inevitably mean fewer covers and lower capacity, making reopening for many eateries unprofitable.

As a result, even restaurants that are fully booked show 30-40% lower sales compared with similar day statistics pre-lockdown.

CONSUMER EVOLUTION

These two factors are additionally compounded by the recent evolution of consumer habits.Whilst these habits may only be a temporary blip, eat- ing at home, takeaways and deliveries have become the ingratiated norm over and after lockdown.

Plus, with the current guidance limiting the number of people in one’s group of friends at social gatherings, there are restrictions on how many covers can be taken from one party. Revenue and spend per head thus becomes impacted by these covers, or the lack thereof, as the “vast dinner party” concept dissolves until the awakening of a post-Covid world.

THE OPTIMISTIC SECTION

Indeed, the hospitality industry is facing challenging times.

Yet, there remain green shoots of hope derived from the plethora of innovation, adaptation and collaboration across the country’s spectrum of operators.

REGARD THE RESTAURANTEURS

Chefs and independent restauranteurs across the country have been following new business models in developing innovations into a sustainable revenue stream.These developments have meant focusing on three priorities going forward: