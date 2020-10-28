Latest PHE Data Reveals Hospitality Venues Were Linked To Just 2.7% Of COVID-19 Cases

Trade bodies report figures showing pubs, restaurants and hospitality venues are COVID-secure, urging Government to remove 10pm curfew

Pub and hospitality trade bodies UKHospitality, the British Institute of Innkeeping and the British Beer & Pub Association have revealed today that just 1% of hospitality venues across the UK have been linked to NHS Test and Trace incidences (1).

The finding, from a survey of members of all three trade associations conducted by hospitality market research company CGA, showed respondents operating over 22,500 outlets across the UK collectively only reported 275 NHS Test and Trace contact incidences – the equivalent to 1% of all outlets surveyed.

Latest Public Health England data published also shows that hospitality was linked to just 2.7% of COVID-19 cases (2).

The trade bodies say the findings reiterate that pubs, restaurants and hospitality venues are COVID-secure.

They are now calling on the Government to consider removing the 10pm curfew on the sector, which SAGE has questioned as an effective way to combat the virus, and which is massively damaging hospitality trade in medium risk regions across the UK.

A spokesperson for the trade bodies, said:

“Just 1% of the 22,500 pubs, restaurants and hospitality venues we surveyed said they were linked by NHS Test and Trace to an incidence.

“Public Health England’s own data shows hospitality was most recently linked to just 2.7% of COVID-19 incidences.

“The evidence is clear that pubs, restaurants and hospitality venues are COVID-secure. Singling them out is simply illogical, counterproductive and grossly unfair.

“SAGE itself has called into question the effectiveness of the 10pm curfew and it is greatly harming our sector in medium risk areas. The Government must consider removing the curfew.”