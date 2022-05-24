Let’s Celebrate Pub Pride!

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale is calling on people to celebrate Pub Pride on 27 May as part of its Summer of Pub campaign to encourage pub-going over the summer months.

Pub Pride, run by the charity Ask for Clive, is an opportunity for communities to celebrate Pride locally and promote inclusive and welcoming spaces for LGBTQ+ people everywhere. Pub Pride events range from displaying Pride flags and bunting to full on cabaret nights, discos, and karaoke.

There are hundreds of Pub Pride events taking place across the country and you can search for events near you on our Summer of Pub map, which also displays activities and events taking place all summer long, ranging from tap takeovers to pub quizzes.

CAMRA has also identified participating pubs have made it into the exclusive Good Beer Guide to help participants find their perfect pint here.

The organisation has also worked with award-winning beer writers to develop guides and resources to help with diversity and inclusion across the industry.

These include:

• A 3-part audio series from award-winning podcaster Emma Inch exploring the vital role the pub has played for LGBT communities over the years (Part 1, Part 2, Part 3)*

• Katie Mather’s article on the Pub of the Future

CAMRA’s National Chairman Nik Antona said: “Pub Pride is a brilliant way for pubs to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community and ensure they feel welcome in the venue. CAMRA is proud to support Pub Pride this year and we hope people continue to celebrate a Summer of Pub by visiting their locals over the coming months. If you’ve ever needed a reason to head to the pub, we have you covered!”

This year CAMRA’s flagship beer festival will run “Ask for Clive” in conjuncture with “Ask for Angela” at the Great British Beer Festival, taking place from 2-6 August. Both schemes provide women and members of the LGBTQ+ community with a safe word to help them escape from uncomfortable situations.

Danny Clare from Ask Clive said: “It’s great to have CAMRA’s support with Pub Pride and Ask for Clive at its flagship festival. I hope everyone joins us in raising a glass and celebrating Pub Pride event on the 27th of May and coming down to the festival to help keep the Summer of Pub celebrations going all summer long!”