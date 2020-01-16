Licensee Of The Year 2020 Launches!

Entries are now open for the 2020 BII Licensee of the Year award, sponsored by Sky. The BII are celebrating all that is good about the licensed retail sector and can’t wait to recognise the top licensees operating in the industry in 2020.

The competition is open to: managers, lessees, tenants and free traders, and last year saw over 200 entrants from across the country vying for the top spot.

LOYA is renowned in the industry as the toughest competition of its kind, with a rigorous four month judging process, culminating in the crowning of the winner at the prestigious BII Summer Event on Tuesday 16th June 2020. As well as the title of Licensee of the Year, the winner will receive a year’s free Sky Sports Pubs and Clubs subscription for their venue.

Licensees can either nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues, customers or suppliers at www.bii.org. Entrants must have been operating their business for a minimum of 2 years, hold a Personal Licence and have a food hygiene rating of 4 or 5 at their venue.

The 2019 winners, Mark Osborne and David Hage from The Railway in Lowdham, have been fantastic ambassadors for the BII since their victory last June.

Speaking about winning last year, David commented: “I can honestly say that winning was a top moment in my life. I still get goose-bumps even thinking about it.”

Steven Alton, the BII’s new COO added: “Having been part of the LOYA judging panels over the last few years, I am delighted to now be part of the team bringing LOYA 2020 to the industry. We are working with key industry experts and leaders in their fields to make this year’s awards the best that they have ever been. We are looking forward to once again welcoming the very best licensees to be put through their paces and recognising and celebrating the fantastic work that they do.”

Tracy Harrison, Director of Marketing at Sky Business said: “We are delighted to work with the BII and lend our support to one of the industry’s top competitions. The calibre of finalists at LOYA is always outstanding and it’s fantastic to recognise those licensees who go the extra mile for their business. Anyone who has a passion for their business and wants to showcase their success should think about entering the competition.”

Nominations will be open from Monday 13th January to Friday 28th February 2020. Visit www.bii.org or for more information, or contact the LOYA team on loya@bii.org