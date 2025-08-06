LittlePod’s Real Vanilla: Nature’s Unsung Hero

Share Post Share Email

Ever since its launch in 2010, LittlePod has been exporting its natural ingredients range to Germany.

So when it came to choosing a venue for a European book launch in May, Berlin proved to be the perfect place.

Written by Janet Sawyer MBE BEM – the company’s Managing Director and founder – Real Vanilla: Nature’s Unsung Hero tells The Rather Large Story of LittlePod.

Having introduced her latest book at an intimate event at Mansfield Park – home of ‘the best vegan cakes in Berlin’ and a long-time LittlePod customer – Janet is preparing for this summer’s UK launch event with a vanilla-themed dinner at Darts Farm’s award-winning restaurant in East Devon.

“LittlePod is a glocal company, doing business both at home and abroad,” said Janet. “Having long exported our products, we have never lost touch with our friends in Europe and it was a great pleasure to take this book to Berlin. Having launched Real Vanilla: Nature’s Unsung Hero in Germany, we are delighted to be holding our UK event on our doorstep here in Devon. The team at Darts Farm have always been fantastic advocates for our Campaign for Real Vanilla and this is the perfect place to launch a book telling The Rather Large Story of LittlePod.”

Published fifteen years after LittlePod first launched its innovative natural vanilla paste in a tube, used and loved by professional chefs all over the world, Janet’s second book is available from all good retailers this summer.

Having unveiled Real Vanilla: Nature’s Unsung Hero in Germany, Janet is preparing to launch her book in the UK at The Farm Table – named the Best Farm Restaurant 2025 at the recent Farm Restaurant Awards – on Wednesday, 2nd July.

Including a delicious four-course vanilla-themed dinner prepared by head chef Tom Chivers using responsibly-sourced ingredients from the LittlePod range, tickets are on sale now.

Limited availability, please visit https://www.dartsfarm.co.uk/events or email sales@littlepod.co.uk to find out more.