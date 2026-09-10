Llanfair PG Pub Reopens to the Community Following Refurbishment

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Village pub, Tafarn yr Orsaf on Ffordd Caergybi in Llanfair PG will officially reopen on Saturday 12th September following a transformational combined investment of £500,000 from experienced licensees, Pauline Nolan and Lee Male and Admiral Taverns.

Internally, the pub has been completely transformed to include brand new fixtures, fittings, furniture and flooring throughout. In addition to this, a brand new function room has been created downstairs, enabling the pub to host a broad range of events and private functions.

Externally, Tafarn yr Orsaf has been completely revamped to include brand new signage and a fresh coat of paint to greet visitors. In addition, the pub’s front and rear beer gardens have been updated with brand new decking and expanded seating areas.

Licensees Pauline and Lee, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having run pubs for over 25 years, including five other pubs in the local area. Going forward they are committed to creating a welcoming community hub that brings people together.

Pauline commented: “We are so excited to be taking over Tafarn yr Orsaf and reopening the pub following such a fantastic refurbishment. The place has been completely transformed, and we hope it becomes a real go-to for locals, whether they are looking to enjoy a pint with friends or sit down for a family Sunday lunch. We have been running pubs in the area for the past decade, and the community has always been wonderfully supportive.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors and hope to be serving customers here for many years to come. On behalf of Lee and myself, I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make this project a success, in particular the team at Admiral Taverns.”

To celebrate the reopening, Tafarn yr Orsaf will be hosting a night of live music on Saturday 12th September from 8pm.

Going forward, Pauline and Lee will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including live music, karaoke and theme nights. In addition, as part of their mission to giving back to the local community, they will also be supporting fundraising events and community initiatives for local good causes.

Kelly Kerr, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “Following an extensive refurbishment, we are delighted to see Tafarn yr Orsaf reopening its doors to the community. We are confident that Pauline, Lee and the team will create a fantastic venue for locals to enjoy, whether they are popping in for a drink, catching up with friends or sharing a meal with family. On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns I want to wish them every success and look forward to seeing the pub thrive for many years to come.”