St Austell Brewery Crowned Green Large Organisation of the Year at Major UK Sustainability Awards

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St Austell Brewery has been named Green Large Organisation of the Year at the Green Awards UK.

The award recognises businesses demonstrating exceptional leadership and measurable impact in sustainability, placing the 175-year-old independent brewery, pub company and wholesaler among the country’s leading organisations driving positive environmental and social change.

The national accolade comes just months after St Austell Brewery was named Best Sustainable Pub Company at the Publican Awards.

Emily Coon, Sustainability Manager at St Austell Brewery, said: “To be recognised alongside, and ahead of, some of the country’s biggest organisations is incredibly rewarding.

“Being named best sustainable pub company in the UK in March was a fantastic moment because it came from within our own industry. This award feels significant in a different way because it recognises our sustainability efforts alongside businesses in so many other sectors.

“It’s a powerful endorsement of the progress we’ve made, and the commitment shown by teams across our business to embed sustainability into the way we operate every day. While there’s still plenty more to do, receiving this recognition gives us even greater confidence that we’re moving in the right direction.”

The recognition follows the launch of St Austell Brewery’s long-term sustainability strategy, Crafting a Brighter Future, which was unveiled last year alongside the company’s first major rebrand in decades.