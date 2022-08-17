Local Community Pub Uses Newly Refurbished Garden to Host Charity Barbeque

Share Tweet Share Email

The Eagle, a traditional community pub in Gosport, will be hosting a charity family fun day on Saturday 20th August in its newly refurbished outdoor garden, to raise money for mental health charity, Chasing the Stigma. The day will include a performance from a popular local comedian, as well a raffle prize draw and barbeque.

Owners of the pub, Admiral Taverns announced Chasing the Stigma as its charity partner earlier this year. Licensee at the Eagle, Emma Pickering, has chosen to support the charity which aims to normalise mental health and ensure it is easy for everyone to find support when they need it.

The £90,000 refurbishment saw a complete exterior and interior redecoration, including new outside accessories and a new bar for residents to enjoy. The pub has been heavily supported by the local community, with many local businesses offering their assistance for the event, supplying items such as flower baskets and outdoor furniture.

Phil Hoddinott, Property Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented:

“Emma is community-obsessed and the generous support she’s received from the locals demonstrate how much they value her pulling it all together. A special thank you goes to PHS Greenleaf, Rogers Group, SR Signs, Quarter and Forge Design, Pub Stuff, Molson Coors, HUK, BBG, Coco-Cola and our very own, Chris Jowsey. Emma and the team have done a tremendous job since taking over and have always supported local businesses, so it’s a real pleasure to see them supporting the Eagle in return.”

To help raise money for charity, the pub has lined up an amazing raffle, including a one-night stay in Bournemouth up for grabs, Portsmouth and Southampton Football tickets and a “Party Night in” pack, filled with beer and snacks. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Chasing the Stigma, which will help it to continue its training services and ensure that its Hub of Hope remains free. The Hub of Hope is an app that helps everyone find the most relevant and readily available support near them, when they need it.

Emma Pickering, licensee at The Eagle, commented:

“Paul and I have been so grateful for the support from the community since we took over the pub – it’s been amazing. The refurbishment is outstanding and will ensure it attracts more customers to the pub all year round, Admiral has done a tremendous job as always. Saturday should be a fantastic day, supporting a truly great cause and I hope to see as many local faces as possible.”