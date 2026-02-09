Lomond Leisure Group Secures Sixth Site With Landmark Edinburgh Pub

Share Post Share Email

Scottish hospitality operators Lomond Leisure Group have secured their sixth venue and are eyeing further sites.

Kilderkin on The Royal Mile in Edinburgh is the closest pub to Holyrood Palace and the Scottish Parliament and is Lomond Leisure’s third site with Star Pubs. Lomond Leisure and Star Pubs are breaking ground this week on a £170,000 revamp of the pub, which will be renamed The Parliament Arms to reflect its location and new offer. The pub is scheduled to open in mid-March, creating 20 new jobs.

The makeover will enhance the building’s exterior, injecting more character in line with the surrounding architecture and installing new signage and lighting.

Lomond Leisure Group director Chris Thynne said: “We enjoy partnering with Star Pubs – they’re supportive, transparent and easy to do business with. The Parliament Arms is our second refurbishment with them in the last year*. We like their collaborative approach; they listen to us and deliver what we want.”

Having added three new venues to their portfolio since the start of 2025, Lomond Leisure are now considering expansion in areas that attract tourists. Places such as Edinburgh, the North of Scotland and St Andrews are on their radar, in addition to destination spots in northern England.

Adds Thynne: “We’re seeing strong like-for-like sales growth at our venues, giving us confidence to increase our group. We believe there’s a market for delivering great quality food, drink and hospitality. This is helped by our focus on local produce, as consumers have a new level of interest in sustainably sourced ingredients. When it comes to expansion, we’re ambitious but cautious; we’re not in any rush and won’t compromise. Location is everything for us and new sites will have to fit our business model.”

Says Matt Dyson, Star Pubs’ operations director for Scotland: “We want The Parliament Arms to do justice to its position close to two of Edinburgh’s most important sites. We’re delighted that Lomond Leisure Group are operating the pub; their commitment to Scottish hospitality is a perfect fit for The Parliament Arms.”

With the opening of The Parliament Arms, Lomond Leisure will operate six hospitality venues across Scotland including Gael & Grain, Van Winkle and Mharsanta in Glasgow, Kirk O’The Lochs in Tarbet and The Tolbooth Tavern in Edinburgh.

*Lomond Leisure undertook a £275,000 revamp of Gael & Grain in Glasgow with Star Pubs in April 2025.