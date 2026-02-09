BBPA Awarded Bronze Armed Forces Covenant Award

Share Post Share Email

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has been awarded the Bronze Armed Forces Covenant Award, recognising its commitment to supporting serving personnel, veterans, reservists and military families across the pub and brewing sector.

The award follows the BBPA’s formal signing of the Armed Forces Covenant and confirms the trade body’s commitment to being an Armed Forces-friendly organisation.

Bronze status is awarded to organisations that demonstrate their understanding of the Covenant and actively promote support for the Armed Forces community within their workforce.

The recognition reflects the pub and brewing industry’s long-standing relationship with the Armed Forces and its role at the heart of local communities.

Across the UK, pubs and brewers continue to host remembrance events, bring veterans together, raise funds for military charities and provide welcoming spaces for service personnel past and present.

The BBPA is encouraging more pub and brewing businesses to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and work towards recognition under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “Receiving the Bronze Armed Forces Covenant Award is an important step in recognising the contribution of those who serve and have served our country.

“Pubs have always played a central role in bringing communities together, and this award underlines our commitment to ensuring veterans, reservists and service families are supported across our sector.”

Jonny Ball, Veteran and co-founder of charity the UK Afghanistan Veterans Community, said:

“I am delighted to learn that so soon after signing the Armed Forces Covenant, the BBPA has been recognised with a Bronze Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Award. This demonstrates that not only is the industry wanting Veterans, Reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and their families in a variety of careers across our diverse British hospitality sector, but that it is recognised by Defence as a good place to work too.

“I look forward to their members being inspired by this award, and as a Veteran, walking into any one of our great pubs and seeing this award and the Covenant displayed by others following their example.”